'More than 30' cars keyed by teen girls in one night on Wigan street

Thousands of pounds worth of damage has been done to vehicles on one Wigan street after teen girls keyed “more than 30 cars” in one night.



Residents of Liverpool Road in Hindley were outraged on Saturday morning to find that “every car for almost two miles” had been left “covered” in deep grooves.

Deep grooves were left on dozens of vehicles

Motorists have immediately appealed for information about the culprits of the mindless vandalism, which is believed to have been carried out by three teenage girls who were captured on CCTV footage.

Care worker, Sasha Fishburn, discovered the extent of the damage when she got up early on Saturday morning to leave for work.

“I came outside to get in my car and saw a massive key mark,” she said. “It’s like someone has scribbled all over my car.

“I got my parents quickly - theirs had been done too. Every single one of them down the street had been done.

Liverpool Road

“The damage is deep as well, it’s gone straight through the paint work and down to the metal.

“It’s definitely deliberate.”

A friend of Sasha’s reportedly took her car to the garage for an estimate, only to be told that the damage would cost her around £400 - making the total cost of the residents’ damage come to around £10,000.

CCTV footage taken outside Sasha’s home clearly shows the girls trailing their arms along the car, although the video is not clear enough to show what is in their hands.

“This has gone along the whole stretch of road. Most of the cars for almost the whole two-mile stretch have been targeted.

“The general feeling isn’t necessarily of anger - people just want their money back for the damage and to see them prosecuted for what they have done.

“I don’t even think they have any idea of the actual damage they are doing but we need to stop them now in case they come back and do it again.”

Police have been informed but no arrests have yet been made.

The girls are believed to be local as they were travelling through the area on foot.

Residents in Platt Bridge have also reported vandalism to their cars.

Thanks to the CCTV footage, Sasha was able to pinpoint the time of the incident as 9.45pm on Friday, January 25.

She said: “One was small wearing a Parka jacket and had blonde, long hair.

“The other two look like they were wearing some form of tracksuit with a hoodie, both with buns on top of their head.”

Affected residents have taken to social media to appeal for anyone who recognises the girls to come forward and report them to police.