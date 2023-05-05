More than 40 bicycles marked by police at pop-up event in Wigan town centre
Cyclists were given a helping hand to protect their bikes as police officers held a pop-up event in Wigan town centre.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
PCSO Michelle Ashurst and members of the town centre neighbourhood policing team marked and registered 45 bikes in four hours while on Standishgate.
It is hoped the markings will allow police to identify the bicycles if they are stolen and return them to their owners.
The event was supported by Wigan Council and the Community Safety Partnership and will be repeated on Saturday, June 24.