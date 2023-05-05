News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
3 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
3 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
6 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
18 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
18 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case

More than 40 bicycles marked by police at pop-up event in Wigan town centre

Cyclists were given a helping hand to protect their bikes as police officers held a pop-up event in Wigan town centre.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

PCSO Michelle Ashurst and members of the town centre neighbourhood policing team marked and registered 45 bikes in four hours while on Standishgate.

Read More
Two children and three adults badly hurt as car bursts into flames after crash
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is hoped the markings will allow police to identify the bicycles if they are stolen and return them to their owners.

Police officers mark bikes in Wigan town centrePolice officers mark bikes in Wigan town centre
Police officers mark bikes in Wigan town centre
Most Popular

The event was supported by Wigan Council and the Community Safety Partnership and will be repeated on Saturday, June 24.