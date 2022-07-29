More than 50 people arrested as police reveal Wigan's Operation Avro results

Dozens of police officers and members of partner organisations joined forces yesterday for a high-profile day of action across the borough.

They knocked down doors in early-morning raids and arrested 56 people, with at least 16 of those related to domestic violence offences.

Among the items recovered were three weapons and seven items believed to have been stolen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Police and police officers from Greater Manchester turned out in force for Operation Avro

The roads policing unit recorded 76 traffic offences and 133 speed offences, issued 24 roadworthiness prohibitions and seized nine vehicles.

Police officers also joined representatives from partner agencies to speak to adults and children about open water safety and knife crime.

Chief Supt Emily Higham, Wigan’s district commander, said: “Yesterday was a successful day, with 56 suspects arrested on suspicion of various crimes including, but by no means limited to, sex and drugs offences.

Police officers make arrests and search a house on Broom Road, Wigan.

“This is all about making those who live and work in our communities feel safer and, as we’re spending increasing time listening to them, we know these are the things that matter most.

“Let it be known, this is just one example of the things we are doing to fight, prevent and reduce crime – we regularly execute warrants, arrest suspects, and seize weapons and drugs.

“While we are actively gathering intelligence about those who pose a risk to Wigan to inform future action, I’d like to use this opportunity to ask anyone with information to share it.”