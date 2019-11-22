More Wigan parents hit with fines for truanting pupils

More Wigan parents have been hit with fines for not ensuring their children’s regular school attendance.

Some admitted to the offence and were treated more leniently by borough magistrates; others failed to attend hearings, were found guilty in their absence and thus punished more heavily for their own truancy.

Angela and Paul Southern, of Kensington Drive, Leigh, both admitted to failing to prevent their two children’s bunking off St Mary’s High School, Astley.

The couple were ordered to pay fines, costs and surcharges totalling £250 each.

Jeffrey Cockle, of Leigh Road, Hindley Green, failed to appear when the case that he did not make sure his daughter attended Canon Sharples School in Whelley regularly came before the bench.

It was proved in his absence and his final bill was £330.

That was the amount that another no show - Candice Heys, of Sycamore Avenue, Beech Hill - must pay for her son’s not attending nearby St John Fisher High.

So too Kelly Warburton, of Langdale Crescent, Kitt Green, whose son was skipping classes at Cansfield High School in Ashton.

But Jacqueline Wales, of Acorn Street, Newton-le-Willows, pleaded guilty to failing to prevent her son’s truancy from The Byrchall High School in Ashton.

She was given a 12-month conditional discharge rather than a fine.

She must also pay costs and a surcharge of £120.