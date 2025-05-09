Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers investigating the Southport riots have launched a fresh appeal for information, saying they believe yet more Wiganers may have been involved.

Already 27 people from the borough – the largest number outside Merseyside – have been arrested in connection with the violence last summer in the wake of three little girls’ murders at a party.

And now fresh CCTV images showing 44 more people who are believed to have information about the riots have been published, police saying they think at least some of them will be from Wigan.

Latest Merseyside Police CCTV appeal

It comes in the same week as Merseyside Police arrested the 200th person in connection to the incidents.

And the force is asking the public to share its latest appeal so it reaches as many people as possible.

Officers are calling on members of the public — especially those living outside the force area — to carefully review a series of images released as part of an ongoing investigation.

Individuals may hold vital information, and officers are appealing to anyone who recognises someone featured in the collages to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police

In a renewed plea, authorities are also encouraging people to identify themselves if they appear in any of the photos.

The investigation into the shocking disorder is ongoing and so far, 200 people have been arrested, with 153 charged and 140 sentenced to a combined 263 years and ten months in prison.

Officers say that the number of individuals identified is expected to rise as the investigation progresses.

Det Insp Paula Jones said: “We know that many people involved in the despicable disorder last year had travelled to Southport and Liverpool from other areas.

Some of those identified are believed to be from Wigan

“Although we are still focussed on identifying people from Merseyside and rightly so, we also believe that many of the people still outstanding live in other parts of the country.

“That’s why it’s really important that those who live in these communities view and share our ongoing CCTV appeals so we can continue to identify everyone involved.

“It’s believed that the people featured in our latest CCTV appeal could be from areas of Blackburn, Bradford, Chester, Manchester, Merseyside, Ormskirk, Preston, Runcorn, Telford, Wigan. We believe they could have information to assist our ongoing inquiries.

“If you live in any of these locations, or the surrounding areas, please take the time to have a look at the images and come forward if you recognise any of them.

If you have any information, you can call 101 or DM @MerpolCC with reference 24000663787.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.