Mother of murder victim Helen McCourt was 'shaking with anger' after receiving a phone call to tell her killer Ian Simms would be released

Speaking at the family home in Billinge, Helen's mother, Marie, shaking with anger, said she received a call this morning from her victim liaison officer at Merseyside Probation Service, and was still trying to process the news.



She said: "I'm just in a state of shock to be honest. I got a call this morning and was told he was being released. I've just had some forms come through, I think that's on what grounds the Parole Board has granted him release on licence, but I don't know all the conditions.

"I don't' know some people are telling me little bits and this is the wrong way to do it.

"I was just in shock. Well I'm still trying to deal with it. I'm horrified by it, I'm horrified by it. This man is a danger, you know."

Related: Ian Simms to be released from prison



Mrs McCourt, who has campaigned relentlessly to keep Simms behind bars until he helps lead police to her daughter's body, added: "I've been fighting for this all these years and the last four years it's been going through, Helen's Law.

"If Helen's Law had been on the statute books right now those judges would have to really make sure in their decision to release him that he would be safe. They would have to go into that, they would have to obey that law and it hasn't happened."

She added she did not know when or where Simms would be released and had "very little to go on".

Conor McGinn, the Labour Party candidate standing for re-election as MP for St Helens North, said: "I have spoken to Marie McCourt and her family who are shocked and devastated at the news that the Parole Board has decided to release Helen's killer.

"For Marie to have won her campaign for Helen's Law, only to see her own daughter's killer released before it is introduced, is heartbreaking and perverse.

"The community in Billinge and St Helens, and indeed the British public as a whole, will share a sense of outrage and disgust.

"To free Helen McCourt's killer now is an affront to justice and decency, and a betrayal of the commitments made to the McCourt family.

"I have contacted the Justice Secretary to ask for his urgent intervention. This man, like other murderers, must stay behind bars until he gives information about the location of his victims' remains."

Simms, 63, had his case considered at a seventh parole hearing on November 8.

He had been denied release at his previous hearing in 2016 but was subsequently transferred to an open prison "due to progress made" where he has "followed the rules" when granted temporary release.

The Parole Board said it "carefully considered" Simms' failure to disclose the location of Mrs McCourt's body and concluded there is "no prospect of Simms ever disclosing the whereabouts of his victim even if he were kept in prison until he died."

The board added the refusal continues to cause understandable distress and misery to the victim's family and the panel concluded this demonstrated a lack of empathy.

But the board said denial was not a "necessarily determining factor" and also considered evidence from two psychologists who recommended release.

In a statement, the Parole Board said Simms' release would be subject to a series of conditions.

These include: to reside at a designated address, to be "of good behaviour" and to report for supervision appointments.

He will also have to wear a tagging device to monitor his whereabouts, observe a curfew and avoid any contact with the family of his victim.