Mother of Wigan murder victim makes plea for grandson's stolen pro-racing bike with a £1000 reward

Sylvia Mitchell from Platt Bridge, the mother of Billy Livesley- who was tragically murdered in 2018, is asking the public tohelp find her grandson’s, 12-year-old Bailey Mitchell, motocross bike, which he uses to compete professionally in national championships.

Theives took the bike in Leisure Lakes MX in Preston between 2.30-8.00am on Saturday May 7, from the back of Wez Mitchell’s caravan tow, which he uses on weekends to take his son to compete.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bailey Mitchell (centre) pictured with his uncle, Billy Livesley (right).

The items stolen were: Bailey’s red MX bike, his blue mountain bike, helmet, boots and body armour, which are all worth around £11,000 in total.

He needs them for his profesional MX career and all the items were part of Christmas presents given to him and are too expensive to be easily replaced.

He has been left unable to compete without them and he and his family are devastated.

Bailey’s professional bike had Billy’s date of birth on it as, “601”, the number he competes as in memory of his uncle.

Billy Livesley was murdered in Wigan in December 2018 by David Connors, who is now serving a life sentence.

Billy was killed in December 2018 by David Connors, who struck him using an iron cross-bar with a fatal blow to the head.

He is now serving a life sentence for his murder.

Sylvia Mitchell said: “Bailey has never got over losing his uncle Billy, we all will never get over his death.

"He’s been racing since he was six years old and Billy used to travel everywhere to watch him compete, they were really close, that’s why he wears 601 for Billy’s date of birth.

Bailey Mitchell competes as number "601" which was his uncle, Billy's date of birth. He is wearing the boots which were given to him as a Christmas present but have now been stolen.

"Now this has happened, have we not been through enough?

"He can’t race without his motocross bike, it’s his career, he loves it and it’s just not fair, he’s only 12.

"It’s just an ongoing nightmare, when will we ever get a break?”

Bailey’s father, Wez Mitchell said: “He’s a British national rider and races in the national championships, so he competes on a professional level.

Bailey Mitchell's red gas-gas motocross bike with "601" which was his uncle's date of birth.

"He can no longer race without his bike.

"This is ruining his life basically, he’s a professional and this is his sport.

He loves it, it’s his life.”

Sylvia said: "We just need it back for him, he’s distraught.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Bailey Mitchell, a 12-year-old professional motocross racer.