Motoring offences: borough teen charged with riding e-bike after taking drugs
A Wigan borough teenager has been charged with riding an illegally modified e-bike while high on cannabis.
The 18-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also accused of using the vehicle without a licence or the appropriate insurance cover in Lord Street, Leigh, on July 21 last year.
The case was adjourned until May 30 when he is expected to enter his pleas.