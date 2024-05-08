Motoring offences: borough teen charged with riding e-bike after taking drugs

A Wigan borough teenager has been charged with riding an illegally modified e-bike while high on cannabis.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th May 2024, 04:55 BST
The 18-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also accused of using the vehicle without a licence or the appropriate insurance cover in Lord Street, Leigh, on July 21 last year.

The case was adjourned until May 30 when he is expected to enter his pleas.

