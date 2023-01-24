News you can trust since 1853
Motorist accused of breaching his driving disqualification order

A man has been accused of flouting a driving ban.

By Charles Graham
Donald Callaghan, 47, of Danbers, Up Holland, appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates accused of being at the wheel of a Ford Focus outside his home on September 28 last year when disqualified from the road.

He is also charged with driving without the proper insurance cover. Callaghan has yet to enter a plea and the bench adjourned the case until he re-appears at the same court on February 9.

Wigan's law courts