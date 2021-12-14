Motorist arrested after a three vehicle wreck in Wigan

Police say they responded to reports of a three-vehicle collision on Atherton Road, Hindley, at around 6.30pm on Monday December 13.

They reported on social media that the unnamed driver of a black Peugeot provided a roadside breath sample of 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath and was taken into police custody. The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol.

Anyone with information about the collision - including dashcam footage - should contact police on 101.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The smashed up Peugeot

Details can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.