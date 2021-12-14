Motorist arrested after a three vehicle wreck in Wigan
A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a Wigan road smash.
Police say they responded to reports of a three-vehicle collision on Atherton Road, Hindley, at around 6.30pm on Monday December 13.
They reported on social media that the unnamed driver of a black Peugeot provided a roadside breath sample of 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath and was taken into police custody. The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol.
Anyone with information about the collision - including dashcam footage - should contact police on 101.
Details can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
