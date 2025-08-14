A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing a pedestrian serious injury by careless driving and drug-driving after a crash on a Wigan trading estate.

Challenge Way at Martland Park was closed by police last night (Wednesday August 13) after a car collided with a man there.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but officers say they are neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a man in his 40s had been arrested on suspicion of causing the pedestrian serious harm by driving without due care and attention following a road traffic collision at 6.50pm on Wednesday.

He is also suspected of driving under the influence of drugs.