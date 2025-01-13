Motorist arrested on suspicion on drug-driving in Wigan borough
A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving by a Wigan police patrol.
Officers patrolling hotspot areas spotted a car heading down Butts Street in Leigh which suddenly stopped and the passengers have fled from the vehicle leaving the driver behind.
Police spoke to the driver and decided to carried out a roadside drug test.
The driver was then taken into custody for further testing.