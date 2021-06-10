Motorist banned for 20 months after being caught drink-driving in Wigan
A 20-month road ban has been imposed on a motorist caught drink-driving while uninsured and without a licence.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 4:55 am
Sean Speakman, 23, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the offences committed on Warrington Road, Spring View, on January 15.
He had 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, over the legal limit of 35mcgs.
A fine, victim surcharge and court costs mean he has £434 to pay.
