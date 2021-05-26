Motorist denies driving under influence of cocaine and cannabis

A motorist has denied driving under the influence of cocaine and cannabis.

By Court Reporter
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 2:21 pm
Updated Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 2:22 pm

Zacharia Mortimer, 40, of Portland Street, Wigan, appeared before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to having taken illegal quantities of the drugs before driving a BMW in Thicketford Road, Bolton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A trial will be held on May 27.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.

A motorist has denied driving under the influence of cocaine and cannabis