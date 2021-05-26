Motorist denies driving under influence of cocaine and cannabis

Zacharia Mortimer, 40, of Portland Street, Wigan, appeared before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to having taken illegal quantities of the drugs before driving a BMW in Thicketford Road, Bolton.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.