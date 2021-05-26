Motorist denies driving under influence of cocaine and cannabis
A motorist has denied driving under the influence of cocaine and cannabis.
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 2:21 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 2:22 pm
Zacharia Mortimer, 40, of Portland Street, Wigan, appeared before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to having taken illegal quantities of the drugs before driving a BMW in Thicketford Road, Bolton.
A trial will be held on May 27.
