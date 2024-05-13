Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A Wigan motorist who flouted a driving ban while high on cocaine is awaiting his fate.

Darryl Winstanley, 38, of Up Holland Road, Billinge, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to being under the influence of the class A substance when driving a Vauxhall Astra on Gathurst Road, Orrell, last November 28 when disqualified from the road and not being insured.