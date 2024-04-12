Motorist was more than double the drink-drive limit on Wigan borough supermarket's car park
A motorist caught behind the wheel in a supermarket car park while more than double the drink-drive limit has been banned from the roads.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tadas Januska, 41, of the Greyhound hotel in Leigh, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes 220 saloon at Tesco Extra, on Derby Street, Leigh, on July 22 with 88mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit for driving is 35mcg.
Bolton justices imposed an 18-month driving disqualification and ordered him to pay a £700 fine, £280 surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.