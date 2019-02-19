Motorist who "self-medicated" with booze given lengthy ban

A motorist who “self-medicated” severe shoulder pain with drink has avoided jail after driving at more than three times the legal limit.

Graham Barnes, of Wanborough Close, Leigh, admitted to the charge during a hearing at Wigan Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard the 59-year-old decided to drive to the shop for cigars after drinking “four of five” Pernods.

The electrical engineer – who is off work following a shoulder op – was reported to police by a motorist who saw him “driving into kerbs”.

Police found him and followed with lights flashing, but Barnes did not pull over the car until he got to his own driveway.

“The officers could smell intoxicants on his breath,” said prosecutor Steve Woodman.

“Having four to five glasses of Pernod a night isn’t unusual for him. He admits to having some alcohol issues.

“He has a lot of pain in his neck and the medication that he received hasn’t agreed with him. It has made him drowsy and he struggles to get up in the morning.”

Mr Woodman said Barnes has worked as an electrical engineer since the 1980s, but he has had to take time off due to chronic shoulder and neck pain. Barnes said lack of work had “impacted” on the level of his drinking, and that he is now dependent.

Defending, Martin Jones said that the shoulder pain has been a long-standing issue with his client, which has worsened with time due to its being initially diagnosed as a back problem.

He said: “When they actually carried out an operation they found that his tendon had snapped. This left him in a lot of pain.”

Under interview, Barnes said he aims to get back to work as soon as he has recovered.

“He is thoroughly ashamed with his behaviour,” added Mr Jones. “He will bitterly regret it for the rest of his life.”

Justices sentenced Barnes to a four-month curfew from 7pm to 7am, meaning he will have to cancel two family

holidays.

He has also been given six months of rehabilitation activity requirement, including alcohol treatment, and was banned from driving for 30 months.