Multiple public order arrests in Wigan town centre after clashes between rival football fans
Police made 11 arrests after violence broke out between Latics and Bolton fans in Wigan town centre.
By Holly Pritchard
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 1:11 pm
Updated
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 1:44 pm
The incident happened on the evening of Saturday April 2 at around 7.30pm, near The Anvil pub and the Dog and Partridge, five vehicles arrived at the scene.
A spokesperson for GMP said: “Officers were deployed as part of the proactive operation surrounding the Wigan vs. Bolton game.
“the operation resulted in 11 arrests.”
The football game between, Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers kicked off at 12.30pm on Saturday April 2.