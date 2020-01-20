Mum didn't know about fly-tipping investigation

A woman accused of fly-tipping was unaware of legal proceedings taken against her because letters to her home had been intercepted by her son’s ex-girlfriend, a court heard.

Tina Olley appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to one count of failing to provide information to the waste regulation authority.

The hearing was told that it was in March 2017 when West Lancashire Borough Council officials discovered 10 bin bags of rubbish and furniture items discarded in a field in Skelmersdale.

After searching through the litter, they found materials which identified Olley.

The 47-year-old, of Pennylands in Skelmersdale, was sent several letters warning her of financial penalties being imposed on her, to which no response was received.

Eventually the authorities lost patience and a warrant for her arrest was issued.

But her solicitor revealed to the court that not only was she not responsible for dumping the rubbish, but that she had been in the dark about the legal action because her correspondence was being kept from her.

Defending, Graham Simpson told the bench that his client attended court as soon as she knew there was a warrant out for her arrest.

“She accepts that she received a statutory notice,” said Mr Simpson.

“She says her son’s former girlfriend may have been intercepting her letters.”

Mr Simpson said there was no explanation for these actions, but that the woman in question had since left the household and moved out of the area.

He added: “She (Olley) was not responsible for the waste.

“In fact she was on holiday when the offence occurred.”

Olley was given a 12-month conditional discharge by justices.

She must also pay a victim surcharge of £20, and court costs totalling £420.02.