Murder pair get 28 years in jail over savage killing of man in his home

Two murderers have been jailed for life for savagely killing a man who was beaten, stabbed and set on fire in his own home.



William Vaill and Deborah Andrews are today (Friday) starting to serve sentences of at least 28 years after being convicted of the murder of Eamon Brady.

Eamon Brady

The pair were arrested following the discovery of 44-year-old Mr Brady with a shocking catalogue of injuries at his house in Skelmersdale.

A post-mortem examination later revealed the victim had suffered multiple head injuries, a number of stab wounds to his upper body and neck and significant injuries to his lower body after a quilt was placed on it and set alight.

The horrific crime was discovered after firefighters were called to an address at Mr Brady's Elmridge home.

Both were convicted of murder and arson with intent but Vaill changed his plea to guilty whereas Andrews' involvement was established by a jury following a trial.

Vaill, of Evington in Skelmersdale, was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 28 and a half years, with Andrews, from Elmstead in Skelmersdale, handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 28 years, and Lancashire Police spoke of its relief at bringing those responsible for the murder to justice.



Det Supt Claire McEnery said: “Vaill and Andrews are clearly extremely dangerous offenders and today’s prison sentences reflect the gravity of their actions.



“The pair launched a vicious and prolonged attack causing numerous, horrific injuries to Mr Brady which proved fatal.



“We welcome today’s result and hope it provides some comfort for Mr Brady’s family. My thoughts remain with them.”

Mr Brady was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found by fire crews at around 7.30am on July 21 last year, with detectives from Lancashire Police launching a murder investigation.



Initial enquiries revealed the victim had been with Vaill and Andrews on July 20. CCTV footage showed the pair leaving Mr Brady’s address around 4.50am on July 21, carrying two bags.



Officers traced Vaill and Andrews to a nearby address, where it was revealed they had sold several items belonging to Mr Brady. These included a games console and sound system. Further items belonging to Mr Brady were also found.



Vaill and Andrews were quickly arrested and charged by police.