Murder probe detectives appeal for motorists who may have witnessed schoolboy's death to come forward

A man has been charged with Dylan Bragger’s murder in Skelmersdale last month but officers are continuing to put together a case and now want motorists who were in the area at the time of the tragedy, plus those who may have CCTV or ring doorbell evidence that hasn’t already been gathered by police to come forward.

Dylane was fatally injured on Digmoor Road in Skelmersdale at 9pm on Thursday June 29. Emergency services attended but despite their best efforts, Dylan, 15, sadly died at the scene.

Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to a stabbing in Digmoor Road, Skelmersdale

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police issued the following statement: “Over the past two weeks our detectives have reviewed CCTV footage, spoken with residents and followed up a number of inquiries to establish the full circumstances leading to Dylan’s tragic death. We’d now ask for support from the community.

“Our investigation has identified a number of vehicles that we know will have passed the scene in the moments prior to the altercation. We’d ask that the drivers of those vehicles get in touch with us, even if only to confirm that they do not have any information of note.

“We’ve already conducted extensive door-to-door inquiries, but we’re also interested in hearing from any residents in the area surrounding Digmoor Road, that haven’t been spoken to by police already, who may have captured either party on doorbell cameras or CCTV, before the incident.”

And Det Chief Insp Andrew Fallows, of the Force Major Investigation Team, added: “Whilst a man has been charged, our investigation is very much ongoing to establish as much information as possible about the circumstances leading to Dylan’s tragic death.

“Our ask is that if you were in the area on the evening of the June 29 and saw something, even if you believe it to be insignificant – please get in touch and let us decide.

“Likewise if you live locally or were travelling in the area and haven’t already been spoken to, please contact us”.

We continue to appeal to anyone with information about the investigation to call police on 101, quoting log 1526 of June 29.

You can submit dashcam footage directly to us through our portal here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/lancashire/appeal/updated-appeal-for-information-in-dylan-bragger-murder-investigation

Alternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Felipe Figueiredo, 28, of Birleywood, Skelmersdale, has been charged with Dylan’s murder and is next due to appear before a Preston Crown Court judge on September 4, before which time he is remanded in custody.

Residents and local businesses came together to remember the youngster, with hundreds turning out for a balloon release to show their support.

A charity event is also being planned at The Duck pub in Skelmersdale later this month.

A Facebook post by Lisa Marie Rooney said: “Once again we are going to ask you all to come together as a community.

"We are planning a charity event in memory of our very own Dylan on Saturday July 29 at The Duck.

"So we are making a shoutout to any DJs and bands who are available to play for us on this date.

"Also any donations for the raffles will be much appreciated.

"Let’s throw our arms around the Bragger family once again and try to make things a little easier for them at this sad time.