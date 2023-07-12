News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Murder probe detectives appeal for motorists who may have witnessed schoolboy's death to come forward

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a local schoolboy have made a fresh appeal for information.
By Charles Graham
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:34 BST- 3 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 17:34 BST

A man has been charged with Dylan Bragger’s murder in Skelmersdale last month but officers are continuing to put together a case and now want motorists who were in the area at the time of the tragedy, plus those who may have CCTV or ring doorbell evidence that hasn’t already been gathered by police to come forward.

Read More
Wigan borough health leads call for continued support during industrial action

Dylane was fatally injured on Digmoor Road in Skelmersdale at 9pm on Thursday June 29. Emergency services attended but despite their best efforts, Dylan, 15, sadly died at the scene.

Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to a stabbing in Digmoor Road, SkelmersdaleDylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to a stabbing in Digmoor Road, Skelmersdale
Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to a stabbing in Digmoor Road, Skelmersdale
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police issued the following statement: “Over the past two weeks our detectives have reviewed CCTV footage, spoken with residents and followed up a number of inquiries to establish the full circumstances leading to Dylan’s tragic death. We’d now ask for support from the community.

“Our investigation has identified a number of vehicles that we know will have passed the scene in the moments prior to the altercation. We’d ask that the drivers of those vehicles get in touch with us, even if only to confirm that they do not have any information of note.

“We’ve already conducted extensive door-to-door inquiries, but we’re also interested in hearing from any residents in the area surrounding Digmoor Road, that haven’t been spoken to by police already, who may have captured either party on doorbell cameras or CCTV, before the incident.”

And Det Chief Insp Andrew Fallows, of the Force Major Investigation Team, added: “Whilst a man has been charged, our investigation is very much ongoing to establish as much information as possible about the circumstances leading to Dylan’s tragic death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our ask is that if you were in the area on the evening of the June 29 and saw something, even if you believe it to be insignificant – please get in touch and let us decide.

“Likewise if you live locally or were travelling in the area and haven’t already been spoken to, please contact us”.

We continue to appeal to anyone with information about the investigation to call police on 101, quoting log 1526 of June 29.

You can submit dashcam footage directly to us through our portal here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/lancashire/appeal/updated-appeal-for-information-in-dylan-bragger-murder-investigation

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Felipe Figueiredo, 28, of Birleywood, Skelmersdale, has been charged with Dylan’s murder and is next due to appear before a Preston Crown Court judge on September 4, before which time he is remanded in custody.

Residents and local businesses came together to remember the youngster, with hundreds turning out for a balloon release to show their support.

A charity event is also being planned at The Duck pub in Skelmersdale later this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Facebook post by Lisa Marie Rooney said: “Once again we are going to ask you all to come together as a community.

"We are planning a charity event in memory of our very own Dylan on Saturday July 29 at The Duck.

"So we are making a shoutout to any DJs and bands who are available to play for us on this date.

"Also any donations for the raffles will be much appreciated.

"Let’s throw our arms around the Bragger family once again and try to make things a little easier for them at this sad time.

"So if you can help please inbox me or Lee McCoy and show what the real Skem is all about.”