Murder probe in Haydock: Victim is named

Detectives have confirmed the identity of a man at the centre of a murder investigation in Haydock.



Police say the 37-year-old man, whose body was found in the garden of a house off Church Road, was Robert John Sempey, from Newton-le-Willows.

A Home Office post-mortem examination has established that Mr Sempey, who was discovered following an incident at a property in Beilby Road, died as a result of stab wounds.

Police have confirmed that a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Haydock, arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody and investigations are ongoing.

Officers were first called to the scene at around 12.15am on Sunday, following concerns for a man's welfare at the address.

Forensic officers spent most of Sunday at the scene and house-to-house enquiries have also been carried out.

Specially-trained officers have also been deployed to comfort Mr Sempey's family.