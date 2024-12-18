A murder investigation has been launched after a Wigan borough man died following an attack in Salford.

Acclaimed motorcyclist Tom Gomm, 44, from Tyldesley, is reported to have been set upon in Irvine Avenue, Boothstown, at around 8.15pm on Sunday December 15.

He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries while a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault in the Leigh Road area.

Tom Gomm

Sadly, mechanic, engineer and motorcycle enthusiast Tom lost his battle for life last night (Tuesday December 17).

A murder investigation was subsequently launched, and the 22-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of murder.

Tributes have since poured in on social media.

Richard from James Street Garage in Tyldesley wrote:

Irvine Avenue, Boothstown, were Tom Gomm was attacked

“It’s with great sadness that I say farewell to my friend, Tom Gomm.

"I’ve know Tom from being a young kid and I had the privilege of working with Tom for six or seven years, and in that time, we not only worked together but also shared some amazing memories.

"We had many trips to the Isle of Man, where his love for motorbikes shone. He was one of the best riders I’ve ever seen—his two-mile wheelie on his Kawasaki Ninja was on I won’t forget.

“Tom wasn’t just passionate about riding; he was also a well-known and highly skilled bike mechanic.

Tom Gomm

"His talent for fixing motorbikes was unmatched, and his dedication to his craft earned him respect in the community. Whether it was on the road or in the workshop, Tom’s passion for bikes was undeniable.

"To those who really knew him, Tom was a true gentleman, a kind and genuine person with Tyldesley running though his veins.

"When it comes to James Street Garage, he was a key part of its foundation and left an indelible mark on everyone he worked with.

"Tom was taken from us far too soon, and my heart goes out to his family during this incredibly difficult time. His memory will live on with all who had the honor of knowing him. Rest in peace, Gommy.”

Seth Adams wrote: “Rest in peace my mate Tom Gomm. We had some great times as kids mostly doing things we shouldn’t but what a ride it was.

"I think I spent more nights on that fold-up bed in your room than I did in my own bed during high school. Take it easy up there.”

Andrew Wright wrote: “Absolutely devastated about one of my best mates. RIP Tom Gomm. Love you pal.”

Laura and Dean at The Railway wrote: “We would like to send our condolences to all of Tom Gomm's family. We are thinking of you all. Tom was a lovely lad and will be sadly missed. Sending our love and best wishes to you all.”

Det Chief Insp Mark Davis, from GMP's Major Incident Team, said: “Our deepest condolences are with the victim’s family who have sadly lost a loved one and we are continuing to support them at this time.

“We have a suspect in custody, and we would like to reassure people that we do not believe there is any wider threat to the community. You will see an increased visibility of officers in the area while we manage the scene and speak to the community as we carry out our investigations. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to speak to them.

“Our investigation is in the early stages, but we would like to speak to anyone who may know more about the incident. Were you in the area of Irvine Avenue, Leigh Road and Simpson Road on Sunday evening, or have information that could help us?

“Please get in touch with us with any information, CCTV, dashcam or phone footage. Any information will be handled with the utmost sensitivity and confidentiality. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 2876 of 15/12/2024.

“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”