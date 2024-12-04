A man has died after an horrific stabbing in Wigan borough.

The 27-year-old was rushed to hospital following the attack on Siddow Common, Leigh, shortly before 7pm on Tuesday December 3.

Emergency services descended on the area in large numbers and cordoned off several surrounding streets.

The man has been named as Jack O’Brien.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

They have both been further arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody for questioning.

Det Insp Matthew Hamer from Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team said: “Our condolences are with the victim’s family and friends who have sadly lost a loved one today.

“We have launched a murder investigation, and we have arrested three people, who remain in custody for questioning.

“With what we know so far, we do not believe that there is a threat to the wider community in Leigh. However, we understand that an incident of this nature will concern residents.

“You will see an increased presence of officers in the area while we manage the scene and speak to the community.

"If you have any questions, or would like to share some information, please do not hesitate to speak to them.

“Our investigation is in the early stages, but we would like to speak to anyone who may know more about the incident. Were you in the area this evening or have information that could help us?

“Please get in touch with us with any information, CCTV, dashcam or phone footage.

"Any information will be handled with the utmost sensitivity and confidentiality.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or contact detectives directly on 0161 856995 quoting log number 2989 of 03/12/24.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”