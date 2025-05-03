Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed.

Police were called at around 10.25pm on Friday with a report that a man in his 30s had been stabbed inside a flat on Sherlock Avenue, Haydock.

Emergency services attended, but the man has since died from his injuries.

A 39-year-old woman from Billinge has been arrested on suspicion of murder. She is still in police custody to be questioned.

Police said they are in the early stages of investigating the incident and their inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information which could help is asked to pass it on using the Merseyside Police Contact Centre accounts on Facebook and X, quoting 25000365166.