Murder probe: Man under police guard in hospital as tributes pour in

A man remains under police guard in hospital as tributes pour in for the suspected victim.



Officers were called to Levens Place in Ince at around 10.55am yesterday morning (Thursday) to reports that a man had died at a house.

Related: Neighbours tell of shock after suspected murder in Wigan street

Related: Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Ince

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in hospital receiving treatment for an “unrelated matter”.

Tributes have since poured in for Stephen “Tink” Davison, who has been named locally as the man who died during the incident.

Ryan Phythian, 21, wrote a moving tribute to his good friend, saying: “We’re all gonna miss you loads mate.

“I just can't believe it, heaven’s gained another angel now bro and you’re gonna be the brightest star in the sky every night.

“Love you loads mate gone but never forgotten until we meet again sweet dreams brother. Thanks for all you done for me, I'll remember you and all our memories we have together until the day I die.”

Lee Allen added: “One of our own, Stephen Tink Davison, much loved by many. It's just not right, you were always a decent mate to me no matter what.

“I know you’re going to leave some people behind very upset. It's not even right. Writing this really shouldn't even be happening never going to talk again bro.

“You said other week everything was going well I'm heartbroke for everyone around and the people who were there for you.”

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 0161 856 5307 quoting reference number 688 of 25/01/18.