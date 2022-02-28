The body of Christopher Hughes was found on land close to the M58 at Skelmersdale on Tuesday February 22.

A post-mortem examination has since concluded that the Marsh Green 37-year-old dad died as a result of multiple serious injuries in a "frenzied attack".

Three men, aged 29, 48 and 51, were arrested on suspicion of murder and kidnap and, following extensive questioning, have been released pending further investigation, a spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police confirmed.

It was shortly after 4.30pm on Friday February 18 that a member of the public reported seeing a man being forced into the back of a vehicle on Almond Grove, Worsley Hall.

An investigation was launched and officers established that this was likely to be Christopher.

Christopher’s mum, Susan, has paid tribute to him, saying: “The family of Chris wish everyone to respect their privacy at this difficult time and are heartbroken at the loss of their loving son, father, brother and uncle.

“He will leave a part in the family that can never be filled. RIP Christopher David Hughes.”

Police are still appealing for information in connection with tragedy.

Anyone with information should contact police quoting Operation Feverfew via 0161 856 3400. Information can also be shared anonymously via, the independent charity - Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.