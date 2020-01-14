Murder remand over Wigan woman's death

A woman accused of stabbing a holidaymaker from Garswood to death during a US trip has been further remanded in custody.

Denise Webster, 61, died from a chest wound while a guest at her alleged assailant’s home in New York State in August 2108.

The prime suspect, 67-year-old Faye Doomchin, has been in custody ever since, having already entered a not guilty plea to second degree murder.

At a brief Nassau County superior criminal court hearing, Judge Robert Bogle re-remanded Doomchin in custody until a conference hearing on January 28.

There have been discussions about the state of Doomchin’s mental health.