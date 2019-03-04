Murder suspect remains in custody as police investigate death of baby in Wigan

Detectives are continuing to question a man arrested on suspicion of murdering a baby girl.

The 32-year-old remains in custody today as police investigate what happened to the tot, who died on Friday.

Officers have returned to a property on Fleming Court in Shevington, where they conducted searches and forensic work over the weekend.

Police were called by medical staff at around 2pm on Thursday, who informed them a one-year-old girl was being taken to hospital with head injuries.

Hospital staff tried to save her, but the baby died the following day.

Flowers and soft toys have been placed on Fleming Court in tribute to the tot.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to call them on 0161 856 9171, quoting reference 1109 of February 28, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.