Murder trial jury retires to consider verdict

Jurors in the trial of a man accused of murdering a father at their local pub have retired to consider a verdict.



Lee Christy died following a vicious assault at the Bear's Paw pub in Hindley on September 15 2018. The 45-year-old survived the attack but died three days later in hospital.

Lee Christy

Related: Murder trial: Dad killed in 'cowardly' pub attack



Derek Bentham, of Smithwood Avenue in Hindley, has admitted to manslaughter but was instead charged with murder - a count he denies.

The 46-year-old's trial began at Bolton Crown Court on Monday, March 4.

Today (Thursday), the jury retired to consider their verdict.

They had earlier been told how followed Mr Christy to the toilets before launching a 17 second barrage of punches, kicks and head-butts on him as he “lay helpless on the ground.”

The Bears Paw pub in Market Street, Hindley

Cameras captured the unsuspecting Mr Christy making his way to the toilets shortly after 10pm on the Saturday evening. He was followed by Bentham who was “striding at pace” behind him, into the toilets where the sickening onslaught took place.