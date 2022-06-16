Akinwale Arobieke sued the Chief Constable of GMP for malicious prosecution and misfeasance in public office and has now received the pay-out just weeks before the trial was due to take place at Manchester County Court.

In his civil claim against GMP, Mr Arobieke alleged that from 2012 he was targeted by two particular officers, who are not being publicly named at this time.

Akinwale Arobieke

One of the officers is now a detective superintendent in the same force and the other officer cannot currently be named in any event for legal reasons, alleged that after taking issue with him attending an event, those officers embarked upon a campaign against him, making false allegations that he had harassed the now detective superintendent, which culminated in the charge and prosecution of him.

They did this knowing that given a “draconian” court order in place against him, they would get him into trouble. Mr Arobieke successfully defended himself at the trial of harassment in 2013.

He instructed the Liverpool firm, James Murray solicitors, to assist him with pursuing GMP for compensation for misfeasance in public office and malicious prosecution.

Mr Arobieke has previously been barred from Wigan in the past and has been convicted of harassing young men not least for squeezing their muscles in several parts of the North West.

But the latest case against him has fallen down.

Mr Arobieke said today: “This has been an ordeal from the outset of the allegations against me and the many years that my civil action has taken to conclude.

“It has caused me a great deal of anxiety and upset. I want to publicly thank Lee Massingham of James Murray solicitors and Stephen Simblet, QC of Garden Court North Chambers for their services in pursuing my case and securing me a substantial settlement from GMP”.

Mr Massingham stated, “Mr Arobieke has been unfairly treated for many years particularly after a draconian Sexual Offences Prevention Order was made against him.

“He believes that the order has been abused on numerous occasions by a number of Forces and the events regarding this case are a very good example of this abuse.”

He added: “The order was lifted some time ago, but he has been forced to endure these proceedings for a number of years only to have the matter settled very soon before the trial.

“That said, I am delighted by the outcome of this case, for Mr Arobieke and feel he can now move on”.

A police spokesperson said: “We can confirm GMP has settled the claim brought by Akinwale Arobieke and won't be commenting further.”