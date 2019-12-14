Neighbour says 'bare-footed woman had knife stuck in neck' after double-stabbing in Wigan

Residents were urged to avoid the area after two women were knifed this morning.

Police were called to Atherton Road in Hindley at around 10.30am and shut the street in both directions, between the junctions of Leigh Road and Westleigh Lane.

Police at the scene of a double stabbing in Atherton Road, Hindley, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 (Picture: Ben Butler for JPIMedia)

Two medical helicopters, two ambulances, two rapid response cars, and two advanced paramedics were also called out.

A force spokesman said shortly after: "Police are currently responding to reports of a double stabbing.

"Please avoid the area where possible."

Greater Manchester Police later confirmed one of the women, thought to be in her 20s, was "receiving treatment in hospital for serious injuries".

A large section of Atherton Road, Hindley, was closed after two women suffered horrific injuries during a double stabbing at around 10.30am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 (Picture: Ben Butler for JPIMedia)

Despite initially saying the other woman, also understood to be in her 20s, was also badly hurt, the force later said she only suffered "minor" injuries and was already out of hospital.

A statement said the stabbing was not an act of terrorism, and that officers were not "looking for anyone else in connection with this incident".

The force did not immediately give details of any arrests.

A crime scene investigation van was parked just outside the cordoned off area, while forensics experts dressed in white overalls were seen walking towards where the stabbing happened.

One Atherton Road resident said: "My daughter saw some of what happened when she was driving in her car.

"She said a young woman ran from behind the community centre. She was bare-footed and covered in blood.

"She had a knife stuck in her neck and then collapsed. Lots of people were stopping to help her."

James Palmer, 32, also of Atherton Road, added: "It's a sleep village and a massive shock what has happened."