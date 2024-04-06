Neighbourhood police in two areas of Wigan attended 91 incidents and seized nine cars last month
and live on Freeview channel 276
The neighbourhood teams covering Abram and Atherton shared statistics from their work in March in a post on Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh, Atherton and Hindley Facebook page.
Altogether, they attended 91 incidents, made 15 arrests, conducted five positive stop searches, seized nine motor vehicles, conducted three house warrants, seized drugs worth more than £9,000 and dismantled one cannabis farm.
They also spoke to pupils at primary schools and attended “countless multi-agency meetings” to tackle anti-social behaviour.
The post said: “We are continuing to conduct the rolling surgeries and encourage members of the public to approach the neighbourhood team so we can listen to your concerns, starting to add in evening surgeries as requested by the public.
"If you have information regarding criminal activity in your area, you can report this completely anonymously either online or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”