Neighbourhood Policing the focus in Wigan during national week of activity

Greater Manchester Police is joining other forces in a national neighbourhood week of activity running from January 22 to 29.

Throughout the week, officers will be deployed across the force to robustly tackle neighbourhood offences including drug dealing, anti-social behaviour, burglary and speeding. In addition to preventing crime, GMP will also be pursuing those who are suspected of committing crimes that are important to local communities.

Neighbourhood officers play a crucial role in preventing and tackling crime, and this week will showcase their work and dedication to keep residents safe.

Greater Manchester Police will shine a light on neighbourhood officers this week

Last year saw the launch of Greater Manchester Police’s neighbourhood policing model and since then an additional 264 officers were posted in the heart of communities across the force. Bee in the loop is the direct line to your neighbourhood policing team and will keep residents in the loop about what is happening in the area. Sign up at www.beeintheloop.co.uk for free text or email alerts.

Chief Superintendent Colette Rose, force lead for neighbourhood policing, said: “The people of Greater Manchester continue to be at the heart of our approach to neighbourhood policing following the launch of our new neighbourhood model last year.

“As our officers are spending more time out in your communities and communicating directly online through Bee in the Loop, we are able to better focus on the issues that matter to you.

“In Greater Manchester we are clear that neighbourhood policing is our priority which is shown with our ongoing commitment to increase officers and resources into local policing.

“As we are well on our way into the new year, we continue to strive in building resilient communities which can join us to send a message that crime will not be tolerated in Greater Manchester and that our force will do everything in its power to take criminals off our streets and keep people safe from crime.”