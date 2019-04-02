Neo-Nazi who plotted to kill local MP will not be tried again for membership of banned group

A neo-Nazi who plotted the murder of Labour MP Rosie Cooper will not face a retrial for membership of the banned group National Action.



Jack Renshaw, from Skelmersdale, bought a 19in (48cm) Gladius knife to kill the West Lancashire MP and a female police officer against whom he had a grudge, the Old Bailey heard.

The plan was scuppered by whistle-blower Robbie Mullen, who was at a meeting in a pub when Renshaw, 23, announced that he was going to kill Ms Cooper.

It came just a year after Labour MP Jo Cox was stabbed and shot by a fellow far-right extremist, Thomas Mair.

Renshaw had admitted making preparations to kill his local MP in 2017 and making a threat to kill police officer Victoria Henderson who was investigating him.

But he denied membership of banned extreme right-wing group National Action along with Andrew Clarke, 34, and Michal Trubini, 36, from Warrington.

A jury deliberated for more than 48 hours but was unable to reach verdicts on any of the defendants on which at least 10 of them were agreed following a retrial.

Mrs Justice McGowan discharged the jury after being told there was no prospect of the jury reaching any verdicts if given more time.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson QC told the court that after careful consideration a decision had been made not to seek a third retrial.