Neo-Nazi who plotted to murder MP and threatened to kill police officer jailed for at least 20 years

A Neo-Nazi who plotted to murder a local Labour MP and threatened to kill a police officer will have to serve at least 20 years behind bars.

Jack Renshaw, 23, has been jailed at the Old Bailey for life with a minimum term of two decades.

Rosie Cooper MP

Renshaw, who is originally from Skelmersdale plotted to kill West Lancashire MP Rosie Cooper but information was amassed by whistleblower Robbie Mullen.

He passed it on to Hope Not Hate who alerted the police to scupper the crime.

Following the verdict Ms Cooper said she was satisfied by the outcome of the court proceedings.

She said: "My deepest wish is that this case is the last occasion when any public servant, any politician, has their life threatened for simply doing their job.

“I believe today justice has been served. Not for me personally, but for every MP and public servant, and for our democratic way of life which affords us the privilege of free speech, without fear of violent retribution.

“I wish to thank Robbie Mullen whose bravery saved my life, the Parliamentary Authorities including the Parliamentary Liaison and Investigation Team, the Police - Lancashire and Merseyside Forces and the North West Counter Terrorism unit for keeping me safe. Thanks also to my family, friends and constituents for all their kindness, hard work and support over the last two years.

“Now the case has ended, I will not be making any further comment. I look forward to focusing solely on my work on behalf of the people of West Lancashire as their MP.”