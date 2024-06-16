New ban: disqualified Wigan motorist caught drink-driving
A further three-year ban has been imposed on a Wigan motorist who was caught drink-driving while disqualified.
John Shaw, 34, of New Lodge, Wigan, appeared before borough justices to admit being at the wheel of a Mercedes pickup on Ash Lane on March 16 when barred from doing so, and that he gave a reading of 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35.
He also admitted to causing criminal damage to a vehicle owned by Tsun Lam on February 29.