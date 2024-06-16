New ban: disqualified Wigan motorist caught drink-driving

By Charles Graham
Published 16th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
A further three-year ban has been imposed on a Wigan motorist who was caught drink-driving while disqualified.

John Shaw, 34, of New Lodge, Wigan, appeared before borough justices to admit being at the wheel of a Mercedes pickup on Ash Lane on March 16 when barred from doing so, and that he gave a reading of 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35.

He also admitted to causing criminal damage to a vehicle owned by Tsun Lam on February 29.

John Shaw gave a reading of 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The limit is 35.John Shaw gave a reading of 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The limit is 35.
As well as the further ban, justices also imposed an 18-month community order which includes his having to complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay compensation to Mr Lam plus court costs.