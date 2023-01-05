As a response to vast amounts of profits that are being made illegally from serious and organised crime, with those involved needing to “wash” or “cleanse” these funds so that they continue with their lavish lifestyles.

The key to making our communities a safer place is to prevent criminals from cashing in on the pain and misery that they cause. This course of action raises public awareness of the signs to look out for and how to spot them but most importantly to speak up about what they know, 100 per cent anonymously.

Information received will then be passed onto law enforcement who can take the appropriate action and bring those involved to justice.

Crimestoppers hope that their new cmapaign can crackdown on individuals money laundering in the North West

Money from crime cannot be easily spent without arousing suspicion or drawing unwanted attention to the criminal in question, meaning they often go to extreme lengths to launder their cash.

The types of activities include dealing in drugs and counterfeit goods, human trafficking, modern slavery, selling weapons, sexual exploitation and other serious crimes.

Gary Murray, North West Regional Manager at Crimestoppers, said: “Criminals like to perpetuate the myth that you shouldn’t `grass’. This allows them to inflict damage and suffering to people and our communities, whilst living off the profits of their crimes.

“Many people have suspicions about those who live a lavish lifestyle, but appear not to work or they work in a cash business with few customers, yet are still trading."

It has become increasingly common for criminals to use more cash-prone businesses as fronts including car washes, takeaways and nail bars. They can also use people by paying them as `money mules’ to transfer funds through their bank accounts or travel abroad with cash.

Once the money has been washed and deemed to be clean, this can be used to live extravagant lives either in the UK or abroad.

Crimestoppers recognises the value of anonymous community intelligence and how useful it can be in helping tackle and breakup serious organised crime gangs.

They have put together a list of examples that could prompt the public to speak up about what they may see or hear. The list includes a cash only busines, people regularly using Scottish or foreign currency notes, businesses that regularly change their name or type of business and people who regularly purchase high-value/luxury items.

Mr Murray said: “I encourage anyone with information about those orchestrating or carrying out crime across the North West to contact our charity anonymously, either online or by phone. Our charity never asks for or stores the personal details of those who contact us.

“Every year across the North West, we receive over 35,000 pieces of actionable information; this leads to a significant number of arrests, millions of pounds worth of drugs seized, vulnerable adults and children safeguarded, and weapons being taken off our streets. We would like to thank those who have contacted us.

"We will never know who they are because of anonymity, but they have made our communities safer for everyone and made a real difference.”

