The brutal murders of two teenagers in Wigan feature in a new crime documentary television series.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TRUE CRIME’s Britain’s Countryside Killers examines notorious murders which have had a lasting impact on rural communities in the UK.

It revisits cases that shocked communities and includes contributions from retired police detectives, forensic psychologists and local journalists, who provide detailed analysis of the investigative process behind each case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the 10 deaths featured in the series are those of 18-year-olds Alex Davies and Ellen Higginbottom.

Ellen Higginbottom and Alex Davies

The first episode, named Behind The Mask, tells the story of Alex, who was murdered in Parbold by Brian Healless, also aged 18, after they agreed a rendezvous through the dating app Grindr in April 2019.

Healless stabbed Alex 128 times at the top of Parbold Hill, dragged him face down by his collar in the mud and covered his body with branches and leaves.

He was then captured on CCTV calmly riding away on his mountain bike with his victim's rucksack on his back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Britain's Countryside Killers

Healless, who was suffering from untreated paranoid schizophrenia, was jailed for life, with a minimum term of 24 years, in 2020 but transferred to a psychiatric hospital instead of prison.

The episode looks at questions about mental health, criminal responsibility and complexities within the justice system.

Episode four of the series is entitled A Life Cut Short and focuses on Ellen’s death in June 2017.

The Winstanley College student was viciously murdered with a Stanley knife in a sexually-motivated and premeditated attack by 51-year-old Mark Buckley at Orrell Water Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After fleeing with her laptop and phone, he used a fire to dispose of his blood-stained clothing as well as items belonging to Ellen.

A huge search was launched for Ellen and a helicopter sent to the water park picked up a heat source from a man, who ran from the area. Police would later establish this was Buckley.

He was arrested and confessed to the attack but gave no motive. He was jailed for life and must serve at least 31 years in prison.

Britain’s Countryside Killers will premiere on Monday, March 24 on TRUE CRIME (formerly CBS Reality).