New hunt for fugitive Wigan schoolboy

Police have launched a fresh search for a Wigan teen wanted for serious crimes after another court no show.



The 14-year-old, who cannot be named, was due to appear at Wigan Youth Court accused of burgling Wigan and Leigh College in October 2018.

Wigan Wallgate train station

But the baby-faced schoolboy did not turn up and the court heard that a warrant without bail has been issued.

The youngster is also yet to be sentenced for offences including possession of a blade, aggravated vehicle-taking, failing to stop after a road accident, and driving while disqualified. He had pleaded guilty to all of theses at a hearing in December, but a warrant had to be issued for his arrest after he failed to show up for sentencing.

A member of the Youth Offending Team told the bench that they had not heard from the boy or his family since early December.

The first charge relates to an incident on November 21 last year, during which the boy was holding a Stanley knife at Wigan Wallgate railway station. On the same day, he breached a previously imposed criminal behaviour order, by being in the company of another person he was prohibited from seeing.

He also admitted that on November 27, he stole a Peugeot Partner van and that, while driving it in Scot Lane caused an accident that left a woman injured.

He failed to stop at the scene following the accident. That day the teenage driver also caused damage to a lamppost and another vehicle, a Ford Focus, in Lancaster Road.