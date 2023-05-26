News you can trust since 1853
New trial date set for Wigan borough teen accused of murdering schoolgirl Brianna Ghey

The trial of two teenagers – one of whom is from Wigan borough – accused of the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey in a Warrington park was today (May 26) fixed for November.
By Lynda Roughley
Published 26th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Brianna, a transgender schoolgirl, who was described as “fearless” by her family, was found with multiple stab wounds in Linear park, Culcheth, on Saturday afternoon February 11 this year and she died shortly afterwards.

Her alleged killers, a 15-year-old boy from Leigh and a girl from Warrington, now aged 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been due to face trial in July but this date was abandoned earlier this month.

A hearing about the case, which the defendants did not attend, took place today at Liverpool Crown Court and Mrs Justice Yip fixed the new trial date to begin on November 27 at Manchester Crown Court, Crown Square.

It is expected to last three weeks.

