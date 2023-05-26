Brianna, a transgender schoolgirl, who was described as “fearless” by her family, was found with multiple stab wounds in Linear park, Culcheth, on Saturday afternoon February 11 this year and she died shortly afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her alleged killers, a 15-year-old boy from Leigh and a girl from Warrington, now aged 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been due to face trial in July but this date was abandoned earlier this month.

Brianna Ghey

A hearing about the case, which the defendants did not attend, took place today at Liverpool Crown Court and Mrs Justice Yip fixed the new trial date to begin on November 27 at Manchester Crown Court, Crown Square.

It is expected to last three weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad