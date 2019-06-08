Nick Knowles admits driving while using mobile phone

DIY SOS host Nick Knowles has admitted driving while using a mobile phone and speeding, saying "what I did was wrong".

The presenter and former I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestant will be sentenced when he appears at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Knowles told The Sun: "I was advised by some people to get a top lawyer and contest this, but I've held my hands up, said I'm guilty (in writing) and will be going to court next week for sentencing.

"I'm expecting to get a ban from driving and I will absolutely accept that because what I did was wrong."

He added: "It's all too easy to drive a bit too fast or read or send a text, but let me be the lesson to everyone, it's not OK."

Knowles, 56, said he now puts his phone in the boot of his car before he gets behind the wheel.

"I have Bluetooth and can answer calls, but it's out of reach," the presenter said.