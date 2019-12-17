Ninth arrest in murder probe after man was set on fire in horrific targeted attack

Police investigating a murder case in which a man was set on fire on his doorstep in a horrendous deliberate attack have made a ninth arrest.



A 25-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested yesterday (Monday) on suspicion of wounding, arson with intent to endanger life and murder in connection with the killing of Robert Beattie.

Mr Beattie was found with serious burns at his Skelmersdale home on September 26 this year.

The latest suspect has now been bailed pending further enquiries.

Mr Beattie, 48, answered the door of his address on Waverley and detectives believe he was doused with an accelerant of some kind before being set alight in a horrific, targeted attack.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died on October 10.

Eight men have previously been arrested as part of the investigation, with two having since been released with no further action to be taken.

The other six men remain on police bail pending further enquiries.

Despite the flurry of arrests over the past few months Lancashire Police say they are still keen to hear from anyone who might have information about Mr Beattie's murder.

DCI Pauline Stables, of Lancashire Police, said: “We have made a number of arrests in connection with our investigation but our enquiries are very much ongoing and we continue to appeal to anyone with information that could help, to come forward.

“This was a horrendous attack on a defenceless man and we believe there will be people out there who will know what happened and who was responsible, and we would urge them to search their consciences and come forward.

“Our thoughts remain very much with Mr Beattie’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 068 of September 26.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.