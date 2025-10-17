No arrests have yet been made as a police probe into a stabbing at a Wigan park continues
Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing at a Wigan park in which a teenager was injured.
No arrests have yet been made following the incident at Alexandra Park in Newtown on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the park shortly after 4.15pm to reports of a stabbing.
An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which were not thought to be life-threatening.
Several police vehicles were seen at the park and a cordon was in place as an investigation got under way.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.