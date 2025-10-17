No arrests have yet been made as a police probe into a stabbing at a Wigan park continues

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 17th Oct 2025, 15:45 BST
Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing at a Wigan park in which a teenager was injured.

No arrests have yet been made following the incident at Alexandra Park in Newtown on Wednesday afternoon.

Most Popular

Emergency services were called to the park shortly after 4.15pm to reports of a stabbing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which were not thought to be life-threatening.

Police at Alexandra Park after reports of a stabbingplaceholder image
Police at Alexandra Park after reports of a stabbing

Several police vehicles were seen at the park and a cordon was in place as an investigation got under way.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice