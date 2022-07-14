'No excuse' for burglary suspect caught with kitchen knife, say police

A burglary suspect was found with a kitchen knife and bolt cutters when he was apprehended by police.

By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 1:53 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th July 2022, 1:53 pm

Officers were called to a report of two men attempting to steal a motorbike on Blaguegate Lane, in Skelmersdale, in the early hours of Thursday, July 7.

Read More

Read More
Wigan borough police officer accused of sending indecent image of child to GMP c...

They attended and chased one of the men on foot, before he was arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police are continuing to search for the second suspect

A spokesman for Skelmersdale police said: “The male was found in possession of bolt cutters and an eight-inch kitchen knife. The male has been subsequently arrested for vehicle interference, going equipped and possession of a bladed article.

"There is absolutely no excuse for carrying a knife on the streets and to his partner in crime that got away this time, we will not tolerate this behaviour and enquiries will continue to identity you.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.