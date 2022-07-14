'No excuse' for burglary suspect caught with kitchen knife, say police

Officers were called to a report of two men attempting to steal a motorbike on Blaguegate Lane, in Skelmersdale, in the early hours of Thursday, July 7.

They attended and chased one of the men on foot, before he was arrested.

Police are continuing to search for the second suspect

A spokesman for Skelmersdale police said: “The male was found in possession of bolt cutters and an eight-inch kitchen knife. The male has been subsequently arrested for vehicle interference, going equipped and possession of a bladed article.

"There is absolutely no excuse for carrying a knife on the streets and to his partner in crime that got away this time, we will not tolerate this behaviour and enquiries will continue to identity you.”