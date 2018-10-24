No suspicious circumstances after man found dead

Four men arrested following the death of a man have been released without charge.

Police were called at around 5.30am yesterday morning (Tuesday) after a man, 34, had sadly been found dead in a house on Ivydale, Skelmersdale.

A post mortem examination has since been carried out and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Four men – aged 31, 35, 40 and 41 from Skelmersdale– who were arrested on suspicion of murder - have been released without charge.

DCI Zoe Russo from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT), said: “While this is the tragic death of a young man, we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.”