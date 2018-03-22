No suspicious circumstances around Wigan man's death say police

Police investigating the death of a man in Wigan now say there are no suspicious circumstances involved.

Shortly after 10.15pm on Wednesday March 21, police were called by the ambulance service to a property on Earl Street.

On arrival, officers discovered the body of a man, believed to be in his 50s.

A post mortem examination confirmed that the man did not die as a result of any suspicious injuries and a file will now be passed to the coroner.

A 30-year-old man who was initially arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.

