Bobby Lee Garry, 28, of Helvellyn Road, Norley, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to stealing eight pairs of headphones and six grape vine plants together worth £250 from the Newtown Asda supermarket on June 13 and 14 when he was barred from going there because of previous offences.

He also stole four bunches of flowers worth £12 from the Spar on City Road, KItt Green, on June 12.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Asda superstore at Robin Park