Nuisance neighbour evicted by town hall

The town hall has banned anyone from visiting a borough home after an onslaught of antisocial behaviour.

Justices at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court approved a closure order for 40 Rugby Road in Leigh after Wigan Council received a flurry of concerns from neighbours.

The tenant will be rehomed elsewhere in the borough, said council officer Susan Taylor.

Ms Taylor outlined a variety of issues reported by neighbouring homeowners including shouting, swearing, loud music, threats to neighbours and fighting in the streets - all caused by the occupants and/or visitors to the property.

It was also revealed that a previous, similar order had been imposed on the address in June, which had expired in September. The new order will last until March 9 2020.