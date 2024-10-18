Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arrests of Wigan Athletic fans for disorder and other types of anti-social behaviour more than doubled in a year last season.

But a policing council and a supporters’ association have both pointed out that those causing trouble – both in Wigan and at other clubs around the country – make up a very small minority of supporters.

Home Office figures show 20 Latics fans were arrested for football-related disorder in the 2023-24 season.

These comprised:

• 11 arrests for violent disorder

• Three arrests for entering the pitch

• Two arrests for public disorder

• An arrest for alcohol offences

• An arrest for criminal damage

• An arrest for entering a stadium in possession of class A drugs

• An arrest for throwing missiles

In total there were 2,584 arrests made in connection with domestic football in England and Wales and games involving the national teams abroad, representing a 14 per cent increase.

Despite the rise in arrests, National Police Chiefs’ Council’s lead for football policing, Chief Constable Mark Roberts, said the number of matches where football-related incidents were reported has fallen by 12 per cent.

"That correlates with the proactive approach we have seen from police forces across the country," he added.

Mr Roberts cautioned it was important to put these figures into context.

"Last season around 47 million people attended men’s domestic and international matches, the highest number we have on record, and the vast majority of football fans are law-abiding citizens who want to support their team," he said.

"However, there are a small number of fans who commit offences, and we will continue to work closely with the CPS and our other partners to ensure that those responsible are held accountable."

The Football Supporters Association said less attention should be given to this minority of trouble-makers, adding: "The problem with this hyper-focus on arrest tables is it makes football seem like a dangerous place, which kids and families should steer clear of, and that’s just not true."

The body would like to see fewer arrests, but admitted "at almost any sports event, street carnival or music festival there are going to be incidents".

The figures also show 10 Latics supporters were subject to banning orders as of the end of the season, prohibiting them from attending matches for a set period.

Last season four new banning orders were handed out to club fans, with 12 over the past five years.

Nationally the number of football banning orders in force went up 34 per cent, to 2,172 at the end of the season.

Policing Minister, Dame Diana Johnson said: "Our football clubs are at the heart of our communities, which is why it is vital that fans are able to attend games safely.

"I am pleased to see the police’s proactive action has been effective in reducing reported incidents, but it is troubling that there are still individuals choosing to engage in criminal behaviour.

"This Government has already shown it will never tolerate mindless violence and disorder and has sent a clear message. If you take part in criminality, you will be caught and you will be punished," she added.